No proposal to hike govt bus ticket fare for now: Karnataka Transport Minister

BENGALURU: After the state finance department’s recent recommendation to the state bus corporations KSRTC, KKRTC, NWKRTC, and BMTC to set up a regulatory committee to decide on the ticket fare hike, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the committee is not set up yet and that there is no proposal to hike the bus fare anytime soon.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said, “The one-man committee set up by the previous government in 2022 under the chairmanship of former bureaucrat MR Srinivas Murthy to recommend measures to restructure and revive the ailing state road transport corporations. Along with other major recommendations, the one-man committee had insisted on setting up of public transport fare committee to revise the ticket fares of the government buses. The state finance department too had insisted on the same recently.”

Reddy explained that the regulatory committee once set up, will function like the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) which takes a call on the power tariff hike after analyzing the reports of the ESCOMS.

“Though the cost of diesel, spare parts of the vehicles, salaries of the employees, and the operational costs have been increasing year after year, we had not revised the ticket fares. Once the regulatory committee is set up, it will take into consideration all aspects and recommend ticket fare revision.” He, however, mentioned that the state government is unlikely to hike the ticket fares immediately.

