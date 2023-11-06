‘Private sector blossoms amid drawbacks in public health system’: Director of SJICSR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The uneven distribution in the Indian healthcare sector is such that 70% is being run by the private sector, Dr CN Manjunath, Director, of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), has said.

He was speaking at the 7th All India Medical Conference - Corporatisation of Health and Education: Save Public Health System and Medical Education, ensuring health for all at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Sunday.

The public sector will only blossom if the manpower shortage is addressed, he added. Though India is hugely investing in improving the health infrastructure, not much effort is being taken towards upgrading the current facilities, he felt. Dr Manjunath said that the existing ecosystem needs to be strengthened by addressing staff shortages. Burnout and fatigue have become so prevalent among all staff, including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and group D workers that their average life expectancy has reduced by 10 years now, he added.

With technological advancements in the sector, Dr. Manjunath explained that since India has a high unemployment rate, there needs to be a balance created between technology and human resources to ensure that it does not completely take over people’s job opportunities, and further increase the unemployment rate.

While highlighting issues in the public sector, Dr Manjunath cited an example of his own institute having a “treatment first, payment next” policy, ensuring that every person gets quality treatment regardless of their financial status. There is a need to stop corporatization in the sector and ensure that quality healthcare is affordable and accessible to all, he added.

