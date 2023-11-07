Bengaluru to get leopard task force soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday, directed the forest department officials to set up a leopard task force for Bengaluru city. The directions were issued in wake of increased leopard sightings in and around Bengaluru city.

At present, there is a dedicated leopard task force of 46 people in Mysuru, having a geographical area till Mandya.

The minister noted that human-leopard conflict cases have increased, and animals are venturing into the city outskirts in search of food and water, and directed the officials to set up a task force at the earliest, to ensure that the wild animals are captured and relocated at the earliest, whenever they enter into conflicted zones.

Khandre said that there are already five elephant task forces in place and two more are being set up in Ramanagara and Bannerghatta. He directed the officials to ensure that one task force covers at least three districts, especially in the hilly terrains where leopards and sloth bears are found. The task force staffers should be well-trained to use the latest technology, and to handle conflict.

‘Pugmarks of stray dogs’

Forest department officials patrolling the areas in and around Chikkatoguru said that since Saturday night, no pug marks, direct sighting or CCTV footage, of the leopard has been found. The officials said that they were patrolling the area.

The officials added, “The pugmarks that people showed us were of street dogs. The area where the leopard has been sighted is close to Bannerghatta National Park, BM Kaval and Turahalli reserve forests. It is possible that the leopard could have gone elsewhere. However patrolling will be done and if need be, a cage will be kept.”

