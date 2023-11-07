Home Cities Bengaluru

Tiger mauls ex-GP member to death near Nanjangud

The region provides ample water and vegetation for herbivores, making it an ideal habitat for tigers to settle.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A tiger mauled a former gram panchayat member to death at B Mattakere village in Sarguru taluk under Moleyur wildlife range in Bandipur reserve on Monday.

Foresters said the victim, Balaji Nayaka (42), was from Kadabeguru and was a former member of the B Matakere village GP. He was grazing cattle in his farmland when the tiger tried to attack cattle. But when they escaped, it turned towards Balaji.

A villager, who was grazing cattle in the nearby field, noticed the tiger dragging Nayaka and raised an alarm. Other villagers rushed to the spot and started searching for Nayaka. His badly mutilated body was found after over two hours. His left leg and a few other body parts had been eaten by the tiger.

