Constable kills wife 11 days after delivery, attempts to make it look like suicide 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police constable attached to the Chamarajanagar district police, reportedly attempted suicide after killing his wife, who delivered a baby just 11 days ago. The accused, Kishore, made a futile attempt to make the murder look like suicide and escaped after his wife’s family returned home, on Monday.

The woman, Prathiba, 23, was at her parents’ house for the delivery, at Kolathur in Hosakote police limits. On the pretext of seeing his newborn daughter, the cop visited his wife and smothered her to death.

Kishore then went to his hometown, Kolar, and reportedly attempted suicide. He is undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of a private hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

Kishore and Prathiba would often quarrel, as he allegedly cast aspersions on her character, and tortured her with his abusive behaviour. Due to their troubled married life, Prathiba’s family members are said to have advised him on several occasions. The couple was married for the past year.

Kishore, after committing the murder when his in-laws were away, tried to make it look like a case of suicide. He tied a saree to a ceiling fan and was attempting to hang the body from it when his in-laws returned, and he escaped from the house.

His parents-in-law immediately discovered the murder and reported the matter to the jurisdictional Hosakote police. Police, who were searching for Kishore, found that he had attempted suicide. Hosakote police registered a case of murder and are investigating.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

