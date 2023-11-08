Engineer in each ward to tackle rain woes in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “As rain is expected to continue for three more days in Bengaluru, each ward should have a dedicated engineer for disaster management,” BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh told all zonal commissioners on Tuesday. He held a virtual meeting with the BBMP officials, saying, “The dedicated engineer should be responsible for disaster management, for filling potholes, garbage management and repair of pavements.”

Singh insisted that the engineers should immediately provide a temporary solution to the issues in the ward and they can focus on giving a permanent solution. He also directed them to take precautionary measures to prevent any damage, especially at places where construction works of Metro, BESCOM and BWSSB infrastructure are on, and that the concerned department officials are urged to finish the same.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that during heavy rain, the city’s roads get flooded as the shoulder drains that carry rainwater are clogged. He directed officials to ensure that the drains are clog-free and that the rainwater flows down the drain without flooding the roads. He pointed out that water stagnation is common in places where the Metro has put up barricades to take up construction work and suggested that the BBMP officials work together with Metro officials to ensure that the barricades don’t block the free flow of water.

He added that the shoulder drains and stormwater drains be desilted and the silt be removed from the spot and asked the BBMP team to use motor pumps to suck out the stagnant water.

Girinath asked officials to make a list of houses that are flooded and the relief measures needed. “As there is a prediction for heavy rain in Mahadevpura, the sluice gates at Bellandur and Varthur lakes will be asked to be opened,” he said. Staff at the BBMP Control Room said that there were not many rain-related complaints on Tuesday.

“There were instances of tree falls in Sanjaynagar and Hebbal, and there were two complaints of water-logging in Bilekahalli and Race Course Road. Our men have attended to all complaints on a war footing and are ready for disaster management,” an official from the control room said.

