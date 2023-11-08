Karnataka HC slaps Rs 1 lakh cost on government for delay in relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on the state government for making the father of a six-year-old boy, who drowned in an open drain in Ballari a decade ago, to run from pillar to post for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

The cost has to be paid to Karan Sing S Rajapurohith, the father of the boy, residing at Hospet in Ballari district. The compensation was paid to him under the Disaster Management Act after he approached the court for the third time since 2013. The court also ordered that Rajapurohith be paid 6% interest per annum on Rs 5 lakh from October 15, 2013, within six weeks.

The court said that Rajapurohith be paid 12% interest if the amount did not reach him within six weeks. The cost of Rs 1 lakh would be increased by Rs 50,000 month on month till it reaches Rajapurohith, the court said.

Passing the order on the petition of Rajapurohith, Justice M Nagaprasanna said that it is open to the state to fix accountability on such callous ignorance of the claim of the petitioner throughout and recover the interest and cost from the errant personnel in a manner known to law.

“It cannot be forgotten that the sudden loss of a son or a daughter is a terrible blow to the parents. One of the most painful moments of one’s life is to be the pallbearer of a deceased child.

The emotional vacuum left by the sudden departure of a child cannot be filled by monetary compensation. But still, to ameliorate the emotional vacuum left by the child, monetary compensation is paid to the parents. Therefore, it is necessary for the state to upkeep and safely keep the interests of citizens so that such incidents do not repeat,” the court observed.

