People from different fields should work together to build nation: Heggade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU “If we have to build a glorious nation, people from different fields should contribute and work together,” said Rajya Sabha member and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade.

Speaking after receiving the Champions of Change Karnataka Award here on Tuesday, Heggade said fields like cinema and sports should work together for social and cultural development.

Awards were given to 25 personalities from different categories like the social sector, science and innovation, culture, healthcare, sports etc. Among the prominent personalities who received the awards were former chief minister SM Krishna, scientist CNR Rao, theatre artiste and singer Manjamma Jogathi, environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Kannada film actors and directors -- Ravichandran and Upendra -- among others. Late actor Vishnuvardan was also given the award posthumously.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who handed over the awards, urged citizens to emulate selfless service for a better society. “It is those individuals who prioritise the welfare of others against their personal gain, who serve as role models of inspiration for the development of society,” he said.

He pointed out that there were many stalwarts in the nation who sacrificed their personal wealth for the well-being of the country and called upon people to draw inspiration from these luminaries and engage in philanthropic endeavours for the greater good.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who received an award, said that awards are not just recognition, but an added responsibility. Champions of Change Karnataka is the state version of the ‘Champions of Change National Award’ given by Interactive Forum On Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit organisation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU “If we have to build a glorious nation, people from different fields should contribute and work together,” said Rajya Sabha member and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. Speaking after receiving the Champions of Change Karnataka Award here on Tuesday, Heggade said fields like cinema and sports should work together for social and cultural development. Awards were given to 25 personalities from different categories like the social sector, science and innovation, culture, healthcare, sports etc. Among the prominent personalities who received the awards were former chief minister SM Krishna, scientist CNR Rao, theatre artiste and singer Manjamma Jogathi, environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Kannada film actors and directors -- Ravichandran and Upendra -- among others. Late actor Vishnuvardan was also given the award posthumously.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who handed over the awards, urged citizens to emulate selfless service for a better society. “It is those individuals who prioritise the welfare of others against their personal gain, who serve as role models of inspiration for the development of society,” he said. He pointed out that there were many stalwarts in the nation who sacrificed their personal wealth for the well-being of the country and called upon people to draw inspiration from these luminaries and engage in philanthropic endeavours for the greater good. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who received an award, said that awards are not just recognition, but an added responsibility. Champions of Change Karnataka is the state version of the ‘Champions of Change National Award’ given by Interactive Forum On Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit organisation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp