Redone Cantonment Railway Station to get parking space for 2,000 vehicles

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s Cantonment Railway Station, being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 480 crore, will house 1,000 cars and an equal number of two-wheelers, in its multilevel basement parking facility, said Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan.

An additional 7,60,000 sqft of space is being added to the existing 25,000 sqft at the station. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Modi on June 20, 2022.

After reviewing the redevelopment work on Tuesday, the MP told the media, “World-class passenger amenities will be developed, which includes air-conditioning, multiple ticket counters, solar rooftop, four Foot Over Bridges, multilevel basement parking for up to 500 cars and 500 bikes in front, as well as at the back entrance, thereby permitting a total of 1000 cars and 1000 two-wheelers at the station.”

Main entrance

The redeveloped station will have its main entrance from Vasanthnagar and its second entrance from Miller’s Road. “I have urged railway officials to make provision for an additional FOB, connecting a walkway being built here to enable access to all platforms,” Mohan said.

Mohan said BMRCL should explore the provision of providing facilities that would permit check-in of luggage for airport travellers at Silk Board, KR Pura and Hebbal Metro Stations on the way to KIA. Officials have been told to make provision for cycles and electric bikes along with charging docks near Bamboo Bazaar Station, he said.

‘Travelator necessary’

In a letter to BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez later, the MP referred to the skywalk being built to connect the underground Metro station with the Cantonment railway station. “I would request you to add a travelator in your Detailed Project Report for the convenience of commuters,” he said. An assurance to build a travelator to connect Bamboo Bazaar Metro Station to Cantonment Station was given by BMRCL in the past, the letter pointed out. In a communication to Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan, the MP asked Railways to expedite all clearances sought by BMRCL within the railway premises, in connection with the redevelopment work.

