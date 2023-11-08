The inherent pessimism of Indian fans

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is sweeping aside all competition and crushing every opponent at the World Cup. It’s something I haven’t seen in an Indian team earlier – this ruthless approach to decimating all opposition. Pakistan is not even a competitor anymore. But even erstwhile scary teams like Australia and South Africa have barely been able to graze us as the Indian juggernaut moves on. With such spectacular form, you’d expect Indian fans to be happy about this. But that isn’t the case. Listen to the whispers clearly and you’ll find people expressing their fear that India might lose a match soon!

But why is that? I theorise that Indians have developed a pessimistic attitude towards cricket. An attitude that comes from decades of what I like to call the ‘Sachin trauma’. Kids of today will never fully grasp what Sachin meant to Indians at the time. Roads were empty when he played, prayers shot up to the heavens at a rate of 500 prayers/household. And when Sachin got out, people collectively switched off their TVs. Grumpy dads returned to the newspaper and mothers got on with the day.

Also, Indians are a fatalistic people. We believe in fate, destiny and karma. We conduct poojas for planets and wear rings to ward off evil forces. I once went through an astrology chart and found out that I’m a manglik. This means if I have to get married, I first have to marry a tree and father little saplings. So maybe we have a natural proclivity for believing in luck, omens and signs. Till a few days back, I was of the same opinion. I felt that India just HAD to lose a match. I was afraid that they were peaking too early. This feeling comes from years of playing well in World Cups, only to lose in the semi-finals or finals. Who can forget the scarring of 2003? Where an entire generation collectively mourned the death of their innocence. As Ricky Ponting butchered our bowlers, an entire nation believed that he had placed springs in his bat!

But something caught my eye recently, that made me change my opinion. If India wins every single match in the tournament (including the finals), we won’t be the first team to do it. The West Indies did it in 1975 and 1979. And Australia went undefeated in both 2003 and 2007. Like Australia in the 2000s, the Indian team of today is aggressive and relentless. They don’t shy away from an altercation on the field and proudly wear their emotions on their sleeve. Like Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli can sledge any player and then back it up with soul-crushing centuries. And just the other day, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza speculated that India was winning because they were changing the ball to suit our team. And that is when I realised that India is the new Australia. We play aggressively, do not back off from a fight, and do not lose matches.

I now support the Indian team without fear or superstition. I want them to win every match, beat every other team, and wipe the plate clean with their victory in the finals. As for the fans, we need to get over our inferiority complex. India today contributes more than 80 per cent of the world’s cricket revenues. Our cricketers live like emperors – enjoying the best facilities available on earth. Thanks to the IPL, even cricketers in their early 20s have hobnobbed with the most senior players in world cricket. To misquote Rabbi Hillel – ‘If not now, when?’

(The writers’ views are their own)

