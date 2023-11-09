Balancing act

Dr Preeti Kumar Goyal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ear surgery can be a life-changing experience, providing relief from various conditions. However, it’s common to experience dizziness as a side effect of the procedure. Feeling off-balance can be daunting whether you’ve recently had an ear surgery or are considering it. But rest assured, you’re not alone in this journey. Here are some common causes of dizziness after ear surgery and a few tips to manage these symptoms while ensuring a smoother path to recovery:

Understand the Cause

Dizziness after ear surgery can stem from various sources, including changes in inner ear function, anesthesia, or the surgical process itself. Understanding the specific cause of your dizziness is essential, as this will help tailor your coping strategies.

Take It Slow

After ear surgery, your body needs time to heal and adjust. Avoid sudden movements and rapid changes in position, especially when getting out of bed. Stand up slowly to minimize the risk of dizziness and falls.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can aggravate dizziness. Ensure you’re drinking enough fluids, but avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol, which can dehydrate you further. Water and herbal teas are good choices to stay hydrated during your recovery.

Rest and Sleep Well

Adequate rest is crucial for your body’s healing process. Make sure to get enough sleep and take short naps during the day if needed. Use pillows to prop yourself up slightly while sleeping to reduce the risk of positional dizziness.

Medication Management

Your doctor may prescribe medications to manage dizziness or nausea. Take these as prescribed and discuss any side effects or concerns with your doctor. These medications can significantly improve your comfort during recovery.

Gentle Exercises

In some cases, your doctor may recommend specific head and neck exercises to help your body adapt to changes caused by surgery. Follow these exercises diligently, as they can promote balance and reduce dizziness over time. Recovery takes time, and dizziness after ear surgery is often a temporary side effect. Be patient with yourself and your body. With time, proper care, and adherence to your doctor’s recommendations, one can likely experience significant improvements in balance and overall well-being. Remember, you’re not alone in coping with dizziness after ear surgery. By understanding the causes and implementing these strategies, one can navigate this challenging recovery phase more effectively.

(The writer is vice-president, Medical Services at MediBuddy vHealth)

