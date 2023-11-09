Child care

Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, India observes Newborn Care Week (November 15 to 21) to increase public awareness of the value of giving newborns extra attention. For babies, the winter months can be especially difficult since they are more vulnerable to cold temperatures and viruses.

Understanding the vulnerability of newborns

For a variety of reasons, newborns are more vulnerable to the cold than older kids and adults. Initially, their body surface area is less, causing them to lose heat more rapidly. Secondly, their immune systems are still developing, and their bodies are continually maturing. They are more susceptible to infections

as a result.

Dressing Your Newborn

It’s crucial that you dress your newborn warmly and comfortably throughout the winter months. Don’t dress your infant too tight because this can impede blood flow and make it harder for them to regulate their body temperature. Wear loose-fitting clothes instead, preferably made of breathable materials like wool or cotton. It’s crucial to layer your baby’s clothes as well. They’ll stay warm and retain heat thanks to this. A bodysuit and a base layer of underpants are good places to start. Next, put on a long-sleeved shirt and a layer of pants. Lastly, put on a hat, jacket, mittens, and socks.

Maintaining the right room temperature

Newborns should be kept in a room that is between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Your baby could feel uncomfortable and quickly lose body heat if your home is excessively cold. Your baby could become overheated and suffer from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) your home is excessively warm.

You can use a heater or thermostat to keep the space at the proper temperature. It’s crucial to keep the heat source away from your baby’s cot, though. Additionally, you should refrain from putting electric blankets or hot water bottles in your baby’s crib.

Proper handwashing and hygiene

Before handling your infant, make sure you fully wash your hands. This will lessen the chance of germs spreading. Additionally, you should always wash your baby’s hands before feeding them, especially after changing their diaper. Maintaining a clean environment for your infant is also essential. This involves cleaning your baby’s toys, changing the table, and crib as well as any other surfaces which your baby may come into contact with.

Feeding your newborn

The best approach to feeding your baby in the cold is to breastfeed. In addition to giving your infant vital nutrients, breast milk keeps them warm.

Avoiding illness

Keeping your baby’s vaccines up to date is one of the best methods to shield them from disease over the winter. Also, you should keep your infant away from sick people. Wear a mask and wash your hands often if you or anybody else in your home is ill.

Recognizing signs of discomfort

Understanding the warning signals of overheated or undercooled babies is crucial. Some indicators that your kid is too cold are:

Shivering

Pale skin

Cold hands and feet

Slow breathing

Lethargy

Signs that your baby is too hot

Sweating Flushed skin Fussiness

(The writer is sr.consultant - neonatology & paediatrics,Aster CMI Hospital)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Every year, India observes Newborn Care Week (November 15 to 21) to increase public awareness of the value of giving newborns extra attention. For babies, the winter months can be especially difficult since they are more vulnerable to cold temperatures and viruses. Understanding the vulnerability of newborns For a variety of reasons, newborns are more vulnerable to the cold than older kids and adults. Initially, their body surface area is less, causing them to lose heat more rapidly. Secondly, their immune systems are still developing, and their bodies are continually maturing. They are more susceptible to infections as a result.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dressing Your Newborn It’s crucial that you dress your newborn warmly and comfortably throughout the winter months. Don’t dress your infant too tight because this can impede blood flow and make it harder for them to regulate their body temperature. Wear loose-fitting clothes instead, preferably made of breathable materials like wool or cotton. It’s crucial to layer your baby’s clothes as well. They’ll stay warm and retain heat thanks to this. A bodysuit and a base layer of underpants are good places to start. Next, put on a long-sleeved shirt and a layer of pants. Lastly, put on a hat, jacket, mittens, and socks. Maintaining the right room temperature Newborns should be kept in a room that is between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Your baby could feel uncomfortable and quickly lose body heat if your home is excessively cold. Your baby could become overheated and suffer from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) your home is excessively warm. You can use a heater or thermostat to keep the space at the proper temperature. It’s crucial to keep the heat source away from your baby’s cot, though. Additionally, you should refrain from putting electric blankets or hot water bottles in your baby’s crib. Proper handwashing and hygiene Before handling your infant, make sure you fully wash your hands. This will lessen the chance of germs spreading. Additionally, you should always wash your baby’s hands before feeding them, especially after changing their diaper. Maintaining a clean environment for your infant is also essential. This involves cleaning your baby’s toys, changing the table, and crib as well as any other surfaces which your baby may come into contact with. Feeding your newborn The best approach to feeding your baby in the cold is to breastfeed. In addition to giving your infant vital nutrients, breast milk keeps them warm. Avoiding illness Keeping your baby’s vaccines up to date is one of the best methods to shield them from disease over the winter. Also, you should keep your infant away from sick people. Wear a mask and wash your hands often if you or anybody else in your home is ill. Recognizing signs of discomfort Understanding the warning signals of overheated or undercooled babies is crucial. Some indicators that your kid is too cold are: Shivering Pale skin Cold hands and feet Slow breathing Lethargy Signs that your baby is too hot Sweating Flushed skin Fussiness (The writer is sr.consultant - neonatology & paediatrics,Aster CMI Hospital) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp