Fitness centre coach in Bengaluru arrested for recording video of woman bathing

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman filed a complaint against the fitness coach of a reputed fitness centre located near NRI Layout in the Banaswadi area, for taking pictures and making videos of her having a bath after her training session. The woman saw a mobile phone near the window of the bathroom. When she came out, she didn’t find anyone. She asked another coach at the centre, who pointed to the accused. The incident took place between 9 AM and 11 AM on Sunday.

In order to confirm her suspicion, she complained to the manager and checked CCTV footage and saw the accused taking pictures. The victim is an IT professional and a resident of Akshaynagar in Ramamurthy Nagar. She filed a police complaint against her fitness coach, HS Sibiachan, on Monday, after consulting her family.

“The woman had joined the fitness centre around two months ago to learn badminton and swimming. On Sunday morning, after her swimming classes, while she was having a bath, she saw somebody taking her photographs with a mobile through the bathroom window. She immediately came out but didn’t notice anybody. She then asked another coach, who pointed to Sibiachan. She approached Deepak, the manager, and checked CCTV footage and found her coach taking her photographs,” the victim’s complaint said.

“The coach was arrested. He is a native of Kerala. His mobile phone was seized and sent to FSL to retrieve data, as he had reportedly deleted photos and videos from the mobile. After the incident, we spoke

to the manager and other coaches of the gym to check if there was any previous complaint against him. According to the preliminary investigation, he is not a habitual offender. We have asked the gym management to initiate action against him due to the serious charges levelled against him by the woman,” said an investigating officer.

A case of voyeurism under Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. Further investigations are on, said the police.

