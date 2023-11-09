Home Cities Bengaluru

Man arrested for harassing woman passenger on flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru

The incident allegedly took place mid-air on Monday night on board LH-0754 after it took off from Frankfurt, said a source.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Abuse, sexual harassments, attack

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman flyer has filed a case against a 52-year-old UK resident on charges of sexually harassing her on board a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru. He was taken into custody on November 7 morning as soon as the flight reached Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. 

The incident allegedly took place mid-air on Monday night on board LH-0754 after it took off from Frankfurt, said a source. The 32-year-old woman is a native of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The abuser, Shankaranarayan Ranganathan, has been booked on charges of sexual harassment. 

“Four hours after the flight had taken off from the Frankfurt Am Main Airport, the woman had dozed off. She woke up when the man seated next to her placed his hand on her thigh. The incident occurred sometime between 11.45 pm and midnight IST. The woman warned him and asked him to remove his hand. Sometime later, he repeated the act. After that, the woman alerted a cabin crew member and changed her seat,” read the FIR.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was alerted about the incident before the flight reached KIA at 2 AM on Tuesday. “As soon as the flight reached the airport, CISF personnel took Ranganathan into custody and handed him over to the airport police,” said a security official. 

He was taken to the KIA police station and a case was filed under Section 354A of IPC. The section states, “Any man who engages in unwelcome and explicit sexual behavior, demands sexual favors, shows pornography against a woman’s will, or makes sexually colored remarks can be punished with imprisonment or fine.” Lufthansa could not be reached for their response.

284g of gold, 3K cigarettes seized from flyer

Airport Customs in Bengaluru have foiled an attempt made by a flyer from Sharjah to the city to smuggle 284 grams of gold in paste form in the zip line of the pair of jeans he was wearing. Officials intercepted him on Monday (November 6). They also recovered 3,300 cigarette sticks and 324 packets of cosmetics from his baggage. The total value of the items recovered from him is worth Rs 18.57 lakh, revealed a statement from the Customs department. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment Kempegowda International Airport Lufthansa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp