Murder, not suicide, shows woman’s autopsy report; husband arrested in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The suicide of a 33-year-old woman reported in Parappana Agrahara police station limits has taken a turn, with the postmortem report mentioning that the ‘death was due to compression over neck’. The woman’s 28-year-old second husband has been arrested for allegedly murdering her and making it look like a suicide. Investigation revealed that he murdered his wife, as she reportedly always quarreled with him for being close to her friend.

Rajashekar, a construction worker, had allegedly strangled his wife, B Anuradha alias Aleema, to death and later hung the body. After the crime, the accused himself went to the police station and filed a complaint. The police had taken it as a case of unnatural death. After the death of her first husband, Anuradha had married Rajashekar. The couple are parents to a two-month-old baby.

The accused murdered his wife on October 29, and later hung her body in the house located in Nanda Reddy Layout, Kudlu. Following the postmortem, the police registered a murder case on November 6 and picked Rajashekar up for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and has been remanded in judicial custody.

“After the death of her first husband, Aleema married Rajashekar and later changed her name to Anuradha. She has two children from her first husband. From her second marriage, she has a two-month-old baby. Both the victim and Rajashekar are from Pavagada and had met there. The accused was close to Anuradha’s friend and was always talking to her on the phone. Anuradha, who was irked by her husband’s closeness to her friend, kept fighting with him about it. On October 29, she again started fighting with him over the issue, which led to her murder. The accused strangled her using a veil,” said an officer.

After Anuradha was found dead, her parents did not want to pursue the matter, giving a clean chit to their son-in-law, the police added. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case.

