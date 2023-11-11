Home Cities Bengaluru

5kg gold seized at Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 in one night 

A Customs source said that five of the passengers had concealed the gold in semi-solid form in their rectum.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Airport Customs seized 5.135 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.09 crore. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest seizures in a single night from flyers after Terminal 2 commenced international operations, the Bengaluru Airport Customs seized 5.135 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.09 crore in the intervening night of November 7 and 8.  Seven separate cases have been booked and a total of 5 flyers arrested.

The gold had been smuggled from the Middle East and Thailand. A Customs source said that five of the passengers had concealed the gold in semi-solid form in their rectum, one had concealed it in their undergarments while one had concealed it in the handle of a lady's purse with the gold rods coated with nickel. The gold had been smuggled from Kuwait, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Bangkok.

Giving details, the source said that four of the flyers were from Kerala and all of them concealed it in their rectum. “Two of them hailed from Kozhikode and they had come separately by Kuwait Airways while two were natives of Malappuram and came from Abu Dhabi by Etihad,” he said.

Two passengers hailed from Karnataka, one from Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru and another from Chinnayanapalya in Bengaluru. “The former had concealed it in his rectum while the Bengalurean had smuggled it inside his undergarments,” the official said. A passenger from  Andhra Pradesh had concealed it as nickel-coated gold rods in the handle of a purse. Of the seven passengers, five of them who had brought in a large quantity (valued at over Rs 50 lakh) have been arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goldKempegowda International Airportsmuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp