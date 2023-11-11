Home Cities Bengaluru

Chikkaballapur samples test negative for Zika

The state health department is taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure the virus does not spread, with special care being given to pregnant women, who are at a higher risk.

Published: 11th November 2023

Zika Virus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a major relief for Karnataka, the Zika virus has not been detected in the blood samples of 27 people who were suspected to be infected with the virus, after it was found present in a pool of mosquitoes in Chikkaballapur district.  Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao posted on X: “Zika virus was not detected in the blood test report of the residents at Sidlaghatta taluk where the virus was found.” The department received the blood sample reports of 27 people, including 23 pregnant women, which were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. 

The minister said there was no need to worry as the results were negative. The state health department is taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure the virus does not spread, with special care being given to pregnant women, who are at a higher risk. The samples of 21 more people were also sent for testing later, and their results are expected soon. Karnataka was on high alert after a sample from a pool of mosquitoes in Chikkaballapur had recently tested positive for the Zika virus.  

