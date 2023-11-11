Festive fusion: Sustainability at the top

Pooja Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday lives, the coming of Deepavali brings us closer to the end of the year. That is also why, the festival of lights is not just a time to bring out the traditional attire but also a time to declutter, decorate, and light up your houses to gather with friends and family and prepare for the upcoming new year. “Typically we see a lot of Deepavali parties happening in Bengaluru; everything from small setups to lavish parties, everybody wants a touch of decor in their homes,” says Ipsa Gupta, an event designer and curator in the city.

With the advent of influencer culture and more exposure to Pinterest and other inspirations online, people have become more specific with their home decor. “They want something exclusive even if it is a small gathering of 20-30 people. They don’t just want marigolds hung around their house,” adds Gupta.

Among the different kinds of themes that people are on the lookout for this festive season, sustainability is at the top. “Sustainability has become a big part of parties. Along with using the western flowers, we also do a lot of decor with sustainable materials like origami flowers. It’s a lot about smart decor like fabric motifs, reusing old sarees for table clothes which gives the small touch of sustainability and heritage.” Gupta further says, “Metallic is huge every festive season with gold and silver but this time, brass has become really big, in terms of decor items, to get that old school classic vibe.”

One of the important parts of sustainable designs is flowers Syed Atif, owner of a flower decor boutique confirms that both traditional and Western flowers are getting the enquiries. Atif says that apart from the traditional flower setups with marigolds, sevanti, and sugandaraja, there is an increase in demand for western flowers like carnations. “A lot of IT professionals prefer a more western touch. hydrangeas and eustomas are in demand this season because they come in a variety of colours like dark purple, blue, maroon, and so on,” he adds.

Sometimes people like to add some Western aesthetics to their decor too. Atif says, “Apart from just using the traditional diyas, there is more demand for the modern Moroccan and Victorian lanterns which add a lot of glamour to the event.”

With the influx of more working professionals in the city, there is also a rising trend of minimalist decor with a touch of tradition. “Even with minimalist decor, people usually look forward to certain festive elements that make them feel like they are rooted in their cultural aspects,” says Pratiti Bhadra, an employee at a home decor boutique in the city.

Tips for last-minute Diwali decorations at home

Declutter and bring out things that you have at home. Find some time to browse local shops in your area for creative inspiration.

Use fresh flowers to create a vibrant setting. Add silverware, brassware, or traditional fabrics to make the decor look more extravagant.

Three basic rules to follow are layering, clustering, and levelling. You can layer different fabrics, and cluster 2-3 things together of different levels or heights so that the eyes can easily travel.

