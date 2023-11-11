Nigerian held for making MDMA using cooker in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old Nigerian has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of peddling drugs and recovered 5kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore from him. The accused Benjamin Chidubem was preparing the drugs in a pressure cooker at his house. Chidubem was in India on a business visa and was overstaying. Officials are checking if he was arrested earlier as they have details that he was detained in Hyderabad.

Chidubem was arrested at OMBR Layout in Chikka Banasawadi on November 5. During interrogation, the police found out about the MDMA drug which was being prepared by him in a cooker. Chidubem was a resident of Virgo Nagar. He was arrested while he was trying to sell the drugs to his clients. He came to Delhi on a business visa in 2021.

After two years, he came to Bengaluru and rented out a house in Chikka Banasawadi. “He was preparing the synthetic drugs at another house located in Avalahalli near KR Puram on the Old Madras Road. He had taken the house on rent under the guise of a cloth merchant. He was getting the chemicals and other substances to prepare the drugs from Delhi. The team of CCB sleuths raided his house in Avalahalli and recovered the items,” said the police.

