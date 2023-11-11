Home Cities Bengaluru

Nigerian held for making MDMA using cooker in Bengaluru

The accused Benjamin Chidubem who was in India on a business visa was arrested while he was trying to sell the drugs to his clients.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda inspects material seized to make the drugs on Friday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old Nigerian has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of peddling drugs and recovered 5kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore from him.  The accused Benjamin Chidubem was preparing the drugs in a pressure cooker at his house. Chidubem was in India on a business visa and was overstaying. Officials are checking if he was arrested earlier as they have details that he was detained in Hyderabad.

Chidubem was arrested at OMBR Layout in Chikka Banasawadi on November 5. During interrogation, the police found out about the MDMA drug which was being prepared by him in a cooker.  Chidubem was a resident of Virgo Nagar. He was arrested while he was trying to sell the drugs to his clients. He came to Delhi on a business visa in 2021.

After two years, he came to Bengaluru and rented out a house in Chikka Banasawadi. “He was preparing the synthetic drugs at another house located in Avalahalli near KR Puram on the Old Madras Road. He had taken the house on rent under the guise of a cloth merchant. He was getting the chemicals and other substances to prepare the drugs from Delhi. The team of CCB sleuths raided his house in Avalahalli and recovered the items,” said the police. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DrugsMDMACCB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp