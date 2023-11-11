Warmth of the season

Rubi Chakravarti By

BENGALURU: There is something in the air. A feeling of anticipation, festive, partying and an exchange of gifts has engulfed my time and space. My son is having a Deepavali do, and I watch with amusement as how the next generation has taken over what we used to do and how they used to crib about! I will sorely miss my daughter and her family and her/my munchkin who is now such an expert at tearing open gifts! As a plethora of hampers laden with goodies and messages of love and respect pour into my home, I can only think of how my munchkin would love to demolish the packaging and squeal with delight at anything that looked familiar. I remember being with her during Halloween and her enthusiastic ‘tricking or treating’ (though an alien concept for us) with the older kids in the building.

The happy sound of her baby voice going ‘tic-o-tea’ still makes me smile. I think the joie-de-vivre of the season just rubs off on even the most cynical of us. The end of year marks festivities galore and there seems to be just the right fit for everybody! The Ganesha, Navratri and Pujo celebrations are times when alliances and romances are in full swing and then of course there is the marriage season which culminates in the mother of all holidays, Christmas! We in India put up anything that looks like a Christmas tree, hang lights, use faux ice (tufts of cotton), tie buntings and mistletoes and bring out the wine and party. All this prepares us for the New Year which in these times may well be our last!

But forgive me for digressing. I escaped most of the ‘tres jolie’ Christmas fruit-soaking festivities this year because I was out of town. But one or two stragglers are left behind and one was at the ITC Windsor Manor. When good friend and GM Deepak Menezes calls, I very rarely miss that occasion. The ‘mixing’ was a merry affair as the fumes of all that Madeira made everyone very boisterous just smelling the stuff. Rain played spoil-sort but a couple of us including Deepak and his wife Seema had a little impromptu soiree at their pub, Dublin, after which we reluctantly wound our way home.

Rain seemed to dog our outings everywhere. We attended an intimate soiree at JW Golfshire, where travel and food columnist Rupali Dean along with her husband chef Baksheesh Dean had organised a ‘farm to fork’ fare (flavor of the season it seems) to meet and greet the Irish chef Jess Murphy. This culinary expert is the force behind Kai, the only Michelin Green Star restaurant. Her imaginative and superbly epicurean 5-course meal had all the ingredients sourced from the Marriott-Golfshire gardens. I really like the way the restaurants and hotels are earnestly trying to adopt a sustainable ‘green theory’ into their fare.

‘Rain, rain, go away’ I said as we drove at the invitation of Manjusha Maheshwar and Anjali Gaekwar to be a part of the opening of Studio Moonray’s spring/winter collection at the Mall of Asia. Designed by Avantika Swali (philanthropist and teacher), the entire proceeds of the sale were going to the Jai-Vakeel Foundation for children with special needs.

‘Tis a great season for giving and receiving…

(The writers’ views are their own)

