Bengaluru hospitals prepare for firecracker injuries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the onset of Deepavali, hospitals have taken measures to ensure preparedness to tackle any burn-related injuries caused by the bursting of firecrackers. The Mahabodhi Burns Ward at Victoria Hospital, affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), has dedicated 24/7 working doctors and staff for burns management. Dr Ramesh Krishna K, Director-cum-Dean, BMCRI, said the hospital and burns unit is well-prepared with equipment and materials, in case of any mass casualty. A separate plastic surgery unit for acute burn care, ICU and ventilator facilities and separate cabins and beds have been designated for individual burn cases to reduce cross-contamination.

To cater to eye-related injuries prevalent while bursting crackers, Minto Eye Hospital has also dedicated a firecracker injury ward with 10 male beds, 10 female beds and 15 for children requiring treatment. They have also ensured the availability of specialist doctors around the clock to facilitate the treatment of such patients.

Even Narayana Nethralaya has opened a 24/7 emergency unit for November 12-14 for treating eye-related injuries related to firecrackers during Deepavali.

Dr Bindiya Hapani, Head - of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said, “It is not only those who handle fireworks who are at risk, but also bystanders, with over 50 per cent of them facing potential eye injuries. Passersby exposed to ignited firecrackers on the street are also vulnerable.”

Injuries range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to more severe complications like corneal damage and open globe injuries that can lead to potential blindness. Chemical injuries result from the chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in the fireworks. Smoke can cause eye irritation, and fumes can lead to throat infections. Sparklers are particularly dangerous, burning at temperatures hot enough to melt gold, causing severe burns and injuries.

Dr Hapani added that precautions must be taken to avoid these injuries. Most fireworks contain gunpowder, which makes their explosions unpredictable, even when handled carefully or under supervision. The surge in nitrous oxide and sulphur dioxide levels during Deepavali contributes to peak pollution levels.

Emergency Contacts

Victoria Hospital: 7498809105, 9740322179, 8197969128, 9994584495

Minto Eye Hospital: 9481740137, 080-26707176

Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital: 8884477612

Narayana Nethralaya: Rajajinagar) - 080-66121641

Narayana Nethralaya: (Bommasandra) - 9902821128

