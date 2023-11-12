Home Cities Bengaluru

Cancer on the rise in children, more paediatric oncologists needed in Karnataka

Over the past few years, the cancer burden in the state is estimated to have increased, with 87,000 new cases being diagnosed in 2022-23.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

Image used for representational purposes.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While there is a gradual increase in the number of paediatric oncology cases in Karnataka, there is a lack of paediatric oncology specialists in public health institutions.

Over the past few years, the cancer burden in the state is estimated to have increased, with 87,000 new cases being diagnosed in 2022-23. Childhood cancer in the age group of 0-14 has also seen a rising trend. According to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology’s (KMIO) Cancer Burden Estimates, released in September 2023, childhood cancer constitutes 7-9 per cent of all cancers in the state. In Bengaluru, it accounts for 2 per cent of all cancers.

Dr Arun Kumar AR, Head of Department, Paediatrics, KMIO, said there is a shortage of paediatric oncologists. Previously, paediatric oncology cases would be handled by medical or surgical oncologists, since there were not many trained professionals in this particular domain with a superspeciality. Now, programmes have been introduced at KMIO to train paediatric oncologists and every year, four resident doctors with paediatric oncology as a super speciality are added to the medical fraternity. Stressing the need for paediatric oncologists, Dr Arun said they are able to recognise malignancies among children at an early stage, reducing the risk of mortality.  

The KMIO paediatric ward sees 4-5 new cancer cases every day, with leukaemia, lymphoma, brain tumour, solid tumour and bone soft tissue cancers being the highest in number. Oncologists attributed the rise to environmental factors like increasing viral and bacterial infections, radiation procedures during pregnancy and lifestyle issues like children leading a sedentary lifestyle, constant exposure to gadgets and poor diet intake.  

KMIO Director Dr V Lokesh said the rising burden of all cancers can be reduced by 50 per cent if people take necessary preventive measures. Simple habits like daily exercise, a healthy diet and reduced alcohol and tobacco consumption will significantly reduce the cancer burden.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthCanceroncology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp