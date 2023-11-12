Cancer on the rise in children, more paediatric oncologists needed in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there is a gradual increase in the number of paediatric oncology cases in Karnataka, there is a lack of paediatric oncology specialists in public health institutions.

Over the past few years, the cancer burden in the state is estimated to have increased, with 87,000 new cases being diagnosed in 2022-23. Childhood cancer in the age group of 0-14 has also seen a rising trend. According to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology’s (KMIO) Cancer Burden Estimates, released in September 2023, childhood cancer constitutes 7-9 per cent of all cancers in the state. In Bengaluru, it accounts for 2 per cent of all cancers.

Dr Arun Kumar AR, Head of Department, Paediatrics, KMIO, said there is a shortage of paediatric oncologists. Previously, paediatric oncology cases would be handled by medical or surgical oncologists, since there were not many trained professionals in this particular domain with a superspeciality. Now, programmes have been introduced at KMIO to train paediatric oncologists and every year, four resident doctors with paediatric oncology as a super speciality are added to the medical fraternity. Stressing the need for paediatric oncologists, Dr Arun said they are able to recognise malignancies among children at an early stage, reducing the risk of mortality.

The KMIO paediatric ward sees 4-5 new cancer cases every day, with leukaemia, lymphoma, brain tumour, solid tumour and bone soft tissue cancers being the highest in number. Oncologists attributed the rise to environmental factors like increasing viral and bacterial infections, radiation procedures during pregnancy and lifestyle issues like children leading a sedentary lifestyle, constant exposure to gadgets and poor diet intake.

KMIO Director Dr V Lokesh said the rising burden of all cancers can be reduced by 50 per cent if people take necessary preventive measures. Simple habits like daily exercise, a healthy diet and reduced alcohol and tobacco consumption will significantly reduce the cancer burden.

