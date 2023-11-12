Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister's 'close aide' promises medical seat for 53-year-old man's daughter, cons him of Rs 4.5 lakh

An officer explained that Zubair, a resident of Koratagere, met the victims Priya and Manoj at a restaurant in Jayanagar and assured them of a medical seat at a college in Tumakuru.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purposes.

By Rishita Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A man, claiming to be a close aide of Home Minister Dr Parameshwara, by showing his pictures with the minister, defrauded a 53-year-old man of Rs 4.5 lakh, by promising him a PG seat at Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru for his daughter. The accused also provided them with a fake fee receipt from the college. It was only when the man and his daughter went to the college, after not receiving mail or messages on the admission for a prolonged period, that were they informed of the fraud.

An officer said,  Priya (name changed), a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, had completed her MBBS. During PG counselling, Priya was looking for a seat. Manoj (name changed), Priya’s father, was introduced to Mohammed Zubair through his associate Lokeshwar Nayak. Nayak told Manoj that Zubair could help his daughter get a PG seat in a medical college. 

The officer explained that Zubair, a resident of Koratagere, met Priya and Manoj at a restaurant in Jayanagar and assured them of a medical seat at a college in Tumakuru. Zubair asked for a sum of Rs 4.5 lakh from Manoj to confirm the seat. Manoj transferred money to his bank account and Paytm account. 
Zubair then provided them with a fee receipt with the college name and credentials, which turned out to be fake. A case is registered with RR Nagar police station. Further investigation is going on. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scam fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp