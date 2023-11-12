Karnataka Home Minister's 'close aide' promises medical seat for 53-year-old man's daughter, cons him of Rs 4.5 lakh

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, claiming to be a close aide of Home Minister Dr Parameshwara, by showing his pictures with the minister, defrauded a 53-year-old man of Rs 4.5 lakh, by promising him a PG seat at Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru for his daughter. The accused also provided them with a fake fee receipt from the college. It was only when the man and his daughter went to the college, after not receiving mail or messages on the admission for a prolonged period, that were they informed of the fraud.

An officer said, Priya (name changed), a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, had completed her MBBS. During PG counselling, Priya was looking for a seat. Manoj (name changed), Priya’s father, was introduced to Mohammed Zubair through his associate Lokeshwar Nayak. Nayak told Manoj that Zubair could help his daughter get a PG seat in a medical college.

The officer explained that Zubair, a resident of Koratagere, met Priya and Manoj at a restaurant in Jayanagar and assured them of a medical seat at a college in Tumakuru. Zubair asked for a sum of Rs 4.5 lakh from Manoj to confirm the seat. Manoj transferred money to his bank account and Paytm account.

Zubair then provided them with a fee receipt with the college name and credentials, which turned out to be fake. A case is registered with RR Nagar police station. Further investigation is going on.

