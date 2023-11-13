Home Cities Bengaluru

Cab driver stabs friend to death in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

The police said the incident took place on November 6 night when the accused Madesha and the victim Rajkumar were consuming alcohol at a vacant plot near the latter’s house.

Published: 13th November 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Kengeri police have arrested a 36-year-old man who had stabbed his friend to death in a drunken brawl. The accused has been identified as Madesha R. He is accused of murdering his friend, Rajkumar (34). Both were residents of Kengeri Satellite Town and were cab drivers by profession. 

The police said the incident took place on November 6 night when Madesha and Rajkumar were consuming alcohol at a vacant plot near the latter’s house. There was a fight between the two following which Madesha allegedly stabbed Rajkumar with a knife.

After stabbing him, Madesha went in his car and brought another friend, identified as Khaleem, telling him that he got to know that someone had attacked Rajkumar and he was going to rescue him. “Madesha and Khaleem rushed Rajkumar to a hospital.

Soon after admitting him, Madesha went absconding. Rajkumar succumbed to injuries.  Madesha was arrested the next day,” the police said. “When questioned, Madesha revealed that he had a fight with Rajkumar over some issues earlier, and on the fateful day, the latter spoke badly about Madesha’s wife and daughter. Raged by this, Madesha attacked him with a knife,” the police said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderstabbingKnife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp