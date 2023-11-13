Cab driver stabs friend to death in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kengeri police have arrested a 36-year-old man who had stabbed his friend to death in a drunken brawl. The accused has been identified as Madesha R. He is accused of murdering his friend, Rajkumar (34). Both were residents of Kengeri Satellite Town and were cab drivers by profession.

The police said the incident took place on November 6 night when Madesha and Rajkumar were consuming alcohol at a vacant plot near the latter’s house. There was a fight between the two following which Madesha allegedly stabbed Rajkumar with a knife.

After stabbing him, Madesha went in his car and brought another friend, identified as Khaleem, telling him that he got to know that someone had attacked Rajkumar and he was going to rescue him. “Madesha and Khaleem rushed Rajkumar to a hospital.

Soon after admitting him, Madesha went absconding. Rajkumar succumbed to injuries. Madesha was arrested the next day,” the police said. “When questioned, Madesha revealed that he had a fight with Rajkumar over some issues earlier, and on the fateful day, the latter spoke badly about Madesha’s wife and daughter. Raged by this, Madesha attacked him with a knife,” the police said.

