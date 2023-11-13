Home Cities Bengaluru

Rhythms from the heartland with Vasu Dixit

Vasu Dixit’s latest song, Guru, which is a collaboration with folk singer Mohan Kumar, takes his listeners on a spiritual journey of finding their ‘inner guru’.

Published: 13th November 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

(From the left) Pavan Bhat, Mohan Kumar, Vasu Dixit, Joel Sakkari. (Photo | Express)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It is unlikely to find anyone who would not have connected with the simplicity in Vasu Dixit’s music. He does it again with the song Guru. Dixit has sung it along with Mohan Kumar. “It is a folk song from Karnataka which we call Tatwa pada, which has more of a spiritual and philosophical meaning,” explains Dixit. 

Dixit came across Kumar and this song during his previous project Pada Project, where he was exploring some folk and tribal artists, their lives, their profession, and where their music comes from. The first episode of the project was with Kumar. “While I was interviewing him, he had this particular song called Guru. I fell in love with it the first time I heard it; it was very touching,” recalls Dixit.

He further adds, “Guru doesn’t mean like a physical guru or a teacher. But it is more like a guide, the energy that guides us into doing what is more important. The inner Guru is the buddhi or the intelligence that we all have.”

But the song didn’t take off for quite some time since Dixit was busy with his other projects and he also took a break from work due to a ligament injury. “Last June, I had knee ligament surgery. I took a break and that is when I remembered the song and wanted to learn it. So I asked Mohan to send me the lyrics. He sent me a recording also,” says Dixit. 

Dixit initially added his elements to it but found something missing. “I really liked my version but then I felt it should have Mohan’s voice because that’s where the true essence of the song comes from. He and I recorded it again,” says Dixit adding, that the other artists he collaborated with for the song are Joel Sakkari, Manu Shrivastava, and Hriday Goswami. 

The song was ready just in time for Kannada Rajyotsava. “This whole month is celebrated as the state festival. I didn’t plan it that way but just that the song was ready. Also, Karnataka Rajyotsava songs do not have to be only celebrating the language of the land. It is also equally meant to speak about the art and culture that this land stands for,” affirms Dixit. 

Even if the team got the song right it was equally important to convey the same message in the video too. “I wanted to build a story in the video that kind of depicts this innocence of surrendering to your guru or the guide. So I tried to portray it through children’s innocence who drew an image on stone and considered it as their guru. It’s a simple message of showing that God for each and every person means something different and it should be respected,” says Dixit, adding that the video was shot in a quaint village in the Tumkuru district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MusicsongVasu Dixit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp