Best of both worlds

BENGALURU: The advent of powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in the past year has created havoc in the art world, sparking intense and oftentimes existential debates about the use of such technologies. Yet, GenZ creators have openly embraced the tech, showing that the traditional can co-exist with the new in harmony.

When 14-year-old Mischa Dudley, decided to create a music video for her latest song Understand Me, she chose to use AI tools over a traditional shoot. The savings in cost and time was one of the biggest allure of the technology for Dudley. “I wanted to work on a video for the song. However, I was unsure about a proper shoot since the process is very time-consuming and not to mention expensive. So I used AI to create a video and it came out really well,” says Dudley.

Dudley is not alone in embracing AI to supplement their creative works either. Musician and singer Amaira Sharma, recently released a cover of Gangster Paradise by Coolio and Kylian Mash, featuring an AI-generated video. “Initially I was pretty surprised with the idea of creating the entire video with AI. But I went ahead with it anyway,” says Sharma. Despite the tech being relatively new, Sharma says the learning curve is steep. “People might ask ‘Why not choose animation instead? But again these AI outputs are unique and people would have rarely seen anything like it. It’s much more innovative, and it pulls the audience in,” she explains.

Tanya Shanker, yet another creator, agrees. For her previous song, What Lies Beneath, Shanker did an underwater shoot. But for her latest song Innocent Girl, she went with AI instead. “There’s a lot of hysteria with AI. There’s a lot of sort of fear that taking over a job, or music for that matter. A lot of people are also open enough to understand AI’s potential.

So I think it’s definitely interesting to see both sides,” Shanker explains. Cost definitely plays an important factor. Armaan Mishra, a cinematographer who also works in creating AI-generated videos says that sometimes depending on songs the singer decides on going all the way out with a shoot or going for a video created by AI. “Doing a video can cost around 30,000 to many lakhs, depending on how you want it. Something that is semi-professional will cost around 50,000-2 lakhs but in AI you can generate something with the subscription of almost $100(`8000) a year. It is a huge difference. It is about the right input to get the right kind of output,” says Mishra.

