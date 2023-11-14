Festive fits for men

Pooja Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s that time of the year when people don’t just want to litter their homes with diyas but also dazzle up their wardrobes with the latest fashion trends. While a lot is spoken about women’s fashion, this time it is the men’s section that has all our attention. If you ever thought men’s fashion is limited to kurta pyjamas, this Deepavali, the fashionistas in the city will show you how to go beyond that to dress up like your favourite stars. “Dressing up has become a very important part of men’s personality and character. They are becoming much more aware of how they want to dress and what they want to say with their style,” says Pradeep Agarwal, owner of a personal styling agency.

Going bold with colours in ethnic wear is one of the top picks this season, says Agarwal. “For Deepavali, there is a range of bright colours like yellow, red, and orange along with pastel shades like lavender. Mostly the looks of icons like MS Dhoni, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan, and Ranveer Singh are common references,” explains Agarwal, adding “Short and asymmetrical kurtas with unique embroidered patterns for that designer touch are in trend along with pyjama pants in white, beige, cream, or olive green colours. But again that depends on the combination of colours one is wearing.”

Another personal stylist in the city, Kathleen Baptist says, “You can opt for minimal embroidery and embellishments for a clean, tailored look and pair it with complementary dhoti or pyjama pants for a comfortable traditional look.” Baptist adds that there is also a growing trend of fusion fashion among modern men, “Outfits like Nehru jackets with kurta, a bandh gala jacket with fitted trousers are in trend. A pathani suit in pastel shades or earthy tones has also gained a lot of popularity,” she adds.

With sustainable fashion being an overarching element across segments, there is also an increase in the use of eco-friendly fabrics in traditional wear. “A well-fitted kurta with a mandarin collar in eco-friendly fabrics in rich festive colours will also go very well for any event,” says Baptist. She further adds, “The year has been about making a statement with bold prints and vibrant colours; from floral patterns and geometric motifs on kurtas to vibrant hues like red and yellow.”

“Bright pastel shades are being preferred by men this winter season and if you are going for a full kurta set then pastel is the best option,” says Manogya Chaudhary, a fashion stylist in the city. She also emphasises the importance of accessories if you are going for the modern fusion look. “Adding a shawl to the short kurta paired up with your best denim can be a statement at any festive event or party. Adding a pair of low sneakers with denim will also look good,” adds Chaudhary.

