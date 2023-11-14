Godrej files case over its material stolen inside Kempegowda International Airport premises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited has filed an FIR at the Airport police station in connection with the theft of its material worth Rs 3.5 lakh from the premises of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The case has been filed under section 379 of IPC (Punishment for theft).

The FIR was registered by Kuldeepak Singh, Godrej's Manager, on Saturday (November 11). The concern is contracted with building a Multi-Modal Transportation Hub connecting T1 and T2 of the airport. The FIR states that 30 Rails Optimisers made of iron valued at Rs 3,50,000 which Godrej had kept inside the premises for construction work had gone missing. The FIR was filed the day the theft was committed.

“After carrying out some work at the airport since February 20, 2020, it had kept the remaining construction material inside the premises since December 2022. It was meant for other work. When workers of the firm went to take the material to carry out work, they realized it was missing,” it said. The security guard was asked about it too and he had no idea that it had gone missing, the FIR added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited has filed an FIR at the Airport police station in connection with the theft of its material worth Rs 3.5 lakh from the premises of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The case has been filed under section 379 of IPC (Punishment for theft). The FIR was registered by Kuldeepak Singh, Godrej's Manager, on Saturday (November 11). The concern is contracted with building a Multi-Modal Transportation Hub connecting T1 and T2 of the airport. The FIR states that 30 Rails Optimisers made of iron valued at Rs 3,50,000 which Godrej had kept inside the premises for construction work had gone missing. The FIR was filed the day the theft was committed. “After carrying out some work at the airport since February 20, 2020, it had kept the remaining construction material inside the premises since December 2022. It was meant for other work. When workers of the firm went to take the material to carry out work, they realized it was missing,” it said. The security guard was asked about it too and he had no idea that it had gone missing, the FIR added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp