Home Cities Bengaluru

Godrej files case over its material stolen inside Kempegowda International Airport premises

The FIR states that 30 Rails Optimisers made of iron valued at Rs 3,50,000 which Godrej had kept inside the premises for construction work had gone missing.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

Kempegowda International Airport. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited has filed an FIR at the Airport police station in connection with the theft of its material worth Rs 3.5 lakh from the premises of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The case has been filed under section 379 of IPC (Punishment for theft).

The FIR was registered by Kuldeepak Singh, Godrej's Manager, on Saturday (November 11). The concern is contracted with building a Multi-Modal Transportation Hub connecting T1 and T2 of the airport. The FIR states that 30 Rails Optimisers made of iron valued at Rs 3,50,000 which Godrej had kept inside the premises for construction work had gone missing. The FIR was filed the day the theft was committed.

“After carrying out some work at the airport since February 20, 2020, it had kept the remaining construction material inside the premises since December 2022. It was meant for other work. When workers of the firm went to take the material to carry out work, they realized it was missing,” it said. The security guard was asked about it too and he had no idea that it had gone missing, the FIR added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International AirportFIRKiaGODREJBoyce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp