Home Cities Bengaluru

Major fire in four-story building in Bengaluru, no casualties

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, with the damage estimated to be over Rs 8 crore. 

Published: 14th November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out at a four-story commercial building near Banaswadi in the early hours of Monday. The building, located in Vijaya Bank Colony near Banaswadi on Outer Ring Road, houses a furniture shop, a coaching center, and a software and design company. The building was completely gutted in the incident. No casualties were reported. 

Four fire tenders — two from Banasawadi, and one each from Hebbal and High Grounds fire stations — were pressed into service. Two security guards, who were at the building, were rescued by the fire department. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The damage is estimated to be over Rs 8 crore. 

Alok Kumar, 25, one of the two security guards who was rescued, told The New Indian Express, “I was sleeping on the terrace of the building when the fire broke out around 2 am. In no time, the fire spread to the entire building. There was no way to escape and the fire personnel came immediately and rescued me.” Kumar from Odisha has been working as a security guard at the furniture shop on the ground and first floors for over five years.

“We did Diwali pooja at the shop and closed it by 8 pm. We generally park all the vehicles in the basement, but because of the festival, only two bicycles belonging to me and the other security guard were parked. Both the bicycles were gutted in the fire” he added. 

Deepa, an eyewitness, said, “I live close to the building. When I was on my terrace, I could smell smoke, and I initially thought it was because of firecrackers. But within a few minutes, I saw flames and called the fire department. Soon, the entire building was engulfed in flames and aluminum scraps and debris landed on my house terrace.”  The Ramamurthy Nagar police said the incident could be due to a short circuit. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FireBanaswadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp