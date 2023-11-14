Home Cities Bengaluru

Teen stabbed to death after an argument over transferring Diwali photoshoot pictures in Karnataka

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said that the victim Surya and his three friends went to Dark Night Restaurant for lunch, where a photo booth was set up.

Published: 14th November 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death after an argument broke out over transferring Diwali photoshoot pictures.

The incident happened in Doddaballapur when the deceased, Surya, went with his friends to a restaurant where they met Dileep and his friends, who asked Surya to do a photo shoot for him. Dileep asked Surya to transfer the pictures immediately but he said they needed to be downloaded from the camera. Following this, the argument escalated and Dileep stabbed Surya with a sharp-edged weapon.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said Surya and his three friends went to Dark Night Restaurant for lunch. The restaurant had set up a photo booth where Surya and his friends did a photoshoot. Dileep, 23, who was with four other friends at the restaurant, asked Surya to do a photoshoot for them as they had a camera.

Surya refused but later agreed to click pictures for Dileep and his friends. Dileep asked him to transfer the pictures immediately but Surya said the same could not be done as he needed to download the pictures from the camera into his phone. Following the argument, Dileep stabbed Surya’s chest with a sharp-edged object attached to his keychain. Surya was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

Dileep and his friends fled from the restaurant on their bikes. The police identified two of the five accused.
A case of murder was registered with Doddaballapura police station. Further investigation is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder stabbing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp