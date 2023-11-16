Cine star Darshan Thoogudeepa appears before cops in dog bite case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa appeared before Rajarajeshwari Nagar police on Wednesday, almost 18 days after a notice was issued to him in connection with a lawyer’s complaint.

The complainant was reportedly bitten by the actor’s dogs on a vacant site near his house where she had parked her car.

The actor, in his statement before the investigating officer, reportedly stated that he was not in town when the incident took place and that he had told his staff to meet the medical expenses of the lawyer.

When asked to provide the CCTV footage of the incident, Darshan stated that the CCTV cameras at his house were not working and they would soon be replaced.

Advocate Amita Jindal, a resident of Ajantha Wonders apartment at BEML, 5th Stage, filed the complaint against Darshan and his staff on October 28 after she was attacked and bitten by the dogs owned by the actor. The incident happened near the actor’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

In her complaint, Amita stated that she went to participate in a programme at a private hospital near the actor’s house and had parked her car on the vacant plot. After the programme, when she went to take her car, she saw three dogs there. One of the dogs was not leashed. Seeing a man there, she reportedly told him to leash the dog so that she could take her car. But he reportedly started arguing with her. Meanwhile, the dog that was not leashed attacked her. When she fell, another dog bit her.

