Man stabbed to death over suspected illicit relationship

Published: 16th November 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased is said to have had an illicit relationship and was allegedly killed by a known person.

The incident happened near BHEL Layout in Tilak Nagar when the deceased, identified as Tabrez Pasha, went out of his house in the afternoon around 2:30 pm. 

As per sources, Pasha was allegedly stabbed to death by a man who reportedly was known to him.

Pasha, who had been working in a furniture shop, is said to have had an illicit relationship with another woman and it is suspected that he was murdered because of the same reason. Pasha had been residing with his wife and three children, all under the age of 18, in Tilak Nagar.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused.  Further investigation is in process. 

