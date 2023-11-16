Two bike-borne miscreants rob Oz tourist of mobile phone on MG Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tourist from Australia has been robbed of his mobile phone on MG Road by two unidentified bike-borne robbers. The Australian, Mitchell Arthur had come to Karnataka to visit Hampi with his German friend and was in Bengaluru as he had a flight to catch.

The theft was reported near Mahatma Gandhi Circle between 4.40 pm and 4.45 pm last Monday. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further. Arthur was staying at a private hostel on Church Street for the last two days.

Arthur was robbed of his mobile phone on the footpath on MG Road near Queen’s Road. “He was asking for directions from a passerby and the two accused, who came on a two-wheeler, snatched his mobile phone and fled from the scene.

The accused are yet to be arrested,” the police said. Meanwhile, a case of robbery under section 392 of

the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on. ENS

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A tourist from Australia has been robbed of his mobile phone on MG Road by two unidentified bike-borne robbers. The Australian, Mitchell Arthur had come to Karnataka to visit Hampi with his German friend and was in Bengaluru as he had a flight to catch. The theft was reported near Mahatma Gandhi Circle between 4.40 pm and 4.45 pm last Monday. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further. Arthur was staying at a private hostel on Church Street for the last two days. Arthur was robbed of his mobile phone on the footpath on MG Road near Queen’s Road. “He was asking for directions from a passerby and the two accused, who came on a two-wheeler, snatched his mobile phone and fled from the scene.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused are yet to be arrested,” the police said. Meanwhile, a case of robbery under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on. ENS Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp