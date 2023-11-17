Five arrested for damaging vehicles in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five budding criminals, including two habitual offenders who stepped out of prison recently, were arrested by Rajagopal Nagar police for allegedly vandalizing 17 vehicles to instill fear among residents and dominate them. Three vehicle owners filed complaints with the police.

The accused were identified as Manikanta, alias Kalla Mani, Somashekhar, alias Kulla Soma, Nitin Daniell, Lokesh, and Karthik. Manikanta was involved in a housebreak theft case and has cases against him in the North division. Somashekhar was also involved in a similar offense and has cases registered against him in various police stations.

Police said the accused damaged the vehicles to create fear among residents and gain dominance over the area. The incident was reported in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Laggere on November 10, when a group of 8-10 masked miscreants damaged 14 cars, two auto-rickshaws, and a Canter, using iron rods and machete.

Police arrested the five accused and are on the lookout for other accused involved in the case. A two-wheeler, a machete, face masks, and two iron rods have been seized by the Rajagopal Nagar police.

