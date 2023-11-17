IndiGo cancels flight, then flies one leaving behind many pax

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lack of coordination and misinformation by staff of IndiGo Airlines on Thursday morning played havoc with the travel plans of passengers on its flight from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. After alerting flyers of the delayed departure of 6E-7731 by 45 minutes from its scheduled departure of 9.50 am from Terminal 1, the airlines cancelled it citing technical reasons just when flyers were about to board. After the public collected their checked-in baggage and some had even left the airport, they received calls and messages 2.5 hours later stating that the flight would operate.

IndiGo is the only airline operating a flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Shivamogga’s new Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport where commercial operations commenced on August 31. It operates the ATR-72 aircraft which has 78 seats.

Among the passengers put off by the all-around confusion was a four-member team of doctors of Sankara Eye Hospital heading to Shivamogga from different cities to attend multiple meetings. While Dr Kaushik Murali is a Bengalurean, Dr Kajal Bansal had come from Delhi, Dr Bharath Balasubramaniam from Coimbatore and Dr P Janakiraman from Chennai last night just for this morning's flight. Instead of reaching Shivamogga as planned by 11.05 am, the group finally reached by 6.15 pm after dashing there by car.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Murali said, “Around 30 of us were waiting to board the delayed flight at Gate 24, when we received a message stating the flight was grounded and so cancelled. The staffer at the boarding gate told us there was a flight only the next day and we could rebook our tickets or opt for a refund. We were directed to Gate 33 to collect our baggage. This took us nearly an hour. Since we had important meetings and could not wait for the next day, I asked my driver in Marthahalli to rush here and we decided to go by my car to Shivamogga.”

The group had crossed Doddaballapur when they received individual messages and calls by 12.30 pm asking if they were still inside the airport. “We were told the flight would depart again by 12.50 pm so we could board it. It was impossible for us to catch it. The lack of coordination among the staff is shocking,” Dr Murali added. Dr Balasubramaniam said, “It was quite a traumatic experience. The larger issue is the security lapse here. Our boarding passes were collected and we were inside the terminal. No one in the airlines seemed to know who was in or out when they were calling us.”

The rescheduled flight left KIA at 1.10 pm and finally reached Shivamogga at 2.15 pm, three hours beyond the original arrival time.

A source said, “The flight was delayed and then cancelled. To accommodate the passengers, an alternate aircraft was arranged and the flight was operated. The passengers were served snacks/lunch.”

