Karnataka High Court upholds jail term for youth

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the order of the sessions court at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district sentencing a youth to six months’ imprisonment for rash and negligent riding resulting in the death of a pedestrian. Justice Venkatesh Naik T passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Hanumantharayappa, a resident of Chinnahalli village of Koratagere taluk, questioning the order of the trial court passed on March 28, 2014. This order was upheld by the sessions court on June 1, 2015.

Questioning it, he approached the high court. Hanumantharayappa was 22 when the accident occurred in 2012. On July 23, 2012, Parameshaiah, who was walking on Koratagere-Uridigere Road at Irakasandra Colony, was hit by a motorcycle ridden by Hanumantharayappa.

Rash and negligent riding was the reason for the accident. Parameshaiah, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the government hospital at Koratagere. Later, he was shifted to the government hospital in Tumakuru. But the doctors there referred Parameshaiah to NIMHANS in Bengaluru.

On the way to NIMHANS, Parameshaiah succumbed to his injuries. The judge upheld the lower court’s order expressing concern that the number of road accident cases is increasing because of rash and negligent driving.

