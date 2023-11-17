Woman in car chased on Sarjapur Road, husband shares her ordeal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recalling the horror faced by a woman and her colleagues, the former’s husband, a software engineer, has taken to social media to describe how unsafe a few areas of the city are.

The person identified as Srijan R Shetty took it to ‘X’ and shared the ordeal about his wife and her colleagues being chased by unknown persons in a tempo traveler on Sarjapur Road on November 8. Shetty’s wife offered to drop some of her colleagues, including two women, in her car as it was difficult for them to get a cab.

The car was reportedly chased by a group of men for a few kilometers. Mustering courage, the woman drove the car to the main road and managed to inform the police and her other friends while driving.

The car was also reportedly hit by the accused suspected to be tempo drivers, forcing the woman and her colleagues to get down. The accused fled after seeing the policemen.

Meanwhile, Shetty has also thanked the police for their swift response. After Shetty posted about the incident on Tuesday and tagged the Bengaluru city police, the city police asked him to provide the details of the area and his contact details. Shetty has also appreciated his wife for her quick thinking by calling the police and also the family and her friends by sharing the location.

The woman’s car is said to have been damaged in the chase. It is suspected that the incident was over an escalated road rage.

