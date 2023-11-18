258 cases registered for smoking inside Railway premises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five cases have been registered under the Railways Act against individuals carrying crackers and inflammable material inside trains between April and October this year, Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, has said.

He also said that 258 cases have been booked under Section 167 of the Railway Act for smoking inside trains or railway premises. An extensive fire safety awareness drive has been conducted across the Bengaluru Division, stated a press release.

A total of 30 stations and 191 trains were covered in the drive. Counseling was provided to 3,000 railway staff and 5,056 passengers on safety measures.”Hands-on training on using Fire Extinguishers was imparted to over 90 Passengers, over 10000 SMSs sent, 3,500 pamphlets distributed and Nukkad Nataks conducted in 11 Wayside Railway Stations to create awareness among passengers,” the statement added.

‘Station Mahotsav’ of KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station was also held on Friday. “It has been 153 years since the first ever train whistle shattered the then bucolic tranquility of Bengaluru. On August 1, 1864, a steam engine locomotive chugged down the railway tracks from Bengaluru Cantonment railway station to Jolarpettai, in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. This was a momentous occasion for the people of Bengaluru because the Railways have opened a new world ushering progress in the region,” stated a press release.

The city’s first train, aptly called Bengaluru Mail, was run by Madras Railway Company and it covered a stretch of 149 km, the release added.

