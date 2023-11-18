‘Insta-worthy’ cocktails
BENGALURU: Today buzzwords like hashtags and trending stories immediately bring to mind social media platforms like Instagram. Every facet of day-to-day life finds itself on these platforms, and more and more people are joining the bandwagon, and exploring innovative ways to make things look ‘Insta-worthy’. In this heady world of color and presentation, can cocktails be far behind?
We mixologists have a new agenda today–to concoct cocktails, that, apart from being innovative in terms of having the right mix of spirits and other ingredients in order to please the palate, must also have
vibrant colors and inventive presentation in order to make it ‘Insta-worthy’.
Apart from classics like Blue Lagoon and Cosmopolitan, which are inherently ‘Instagram-able’, I have come up with these exceptional concoctions that will set your handle on fire and is guaranteed to increase fan following.
The Monarch
Step 1: Add ice cubes in a G&T glass
Step 2: Add 60ml of gin and 30 ml of homemade tamarind syrup and spices
Step 3: 20ml lime juice, stir it slightly and top up with soda and tonic water
Step 4: Garnish with a grilled raw turmeric
California Sunshine
Step 1: Add 30 ml of homemade raspberry syrup, 20 ml lime juice and one egg white to the shaker
Step 2: Pour 45ml of gin and 15ml of Aperol
Step 3: Fill the shaker with lots of ice cubes and shake it well
Step 4: Double strain the drink and give an additional dry shake
Step 5: Pour it into a coupe glass and garnish with an orchid flower and edible paper
(The writer is Bar Operations, Daysie: All Day Casual Bar)