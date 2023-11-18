Karnataka High Court sentences 10 from upper castes to jail for assaulting Dalits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court sentenced 10 accused persons of two upper castes of Dunda village in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district to undergo one-year imprisonment for attacking persons belonging to Scheduled Caste, over a land dispute in 2008.

Justice JM Khazi passed the order sentencing D R Sudeep and nine others, while allowing the appeal filed by Lakshmamma, a resident of Dunda village, questioning the order passed by the special court for trial of cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, acquitting all the accused in June 2011.

The court noted that the accused have come up with several reasons for taking a lenient view. “This court cannot lose sight of the fact that without any justification, the accused have chosen to enter the colony and indiscriminately assault the complainant and others for the simple reason that two of them approached the police against Sudeep over the dispute on the removal of a fencing stone. The accused have chosen to assault the complainant and others for the simple reason that though they belong to Scheduled Caste, they had the courage or audacity to complain against a person belonging to upper caste,” the court added.

On August 14, 2008, a complaint was filed by Lakshmamma, alleging that the accused persons barged into the colony and assaulted them with clubs and stones, injuring them, while also abusing them, referring to their caste. The court said the fine imposed on the accused persons should be paid to the complainant Lakshmamma as compensation.

