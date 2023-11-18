New sunflower to help reduce flower waste created at the University of Agricultural Sciences

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the original sunflowers are magnanimous in size when compared to any other flower, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), through cross-pollination and multiple experiments, has created a new variety of sunflower called ‘Dwarf Ornamental Sunflowers’. Just as the name suggests, this variety can be used for decorations, coronations, and bouquets at different events, ceremonies, and weddings.

These sunflowers have a shelf life of 7-10 days, which is a bonus compared to smaller flowers, and yield within 45-55 days. Using ornamental sunflowers can also reduce waste from flowers, as they are large and decorators can use a small number of them to get their work done.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr MS Uma, Associate Director of Research, said, “Currently, some of the sub-categories are under observation and we are trying stabilization so that they can yield better. Some of them are segregating and yielding different colors such as purple, which we are working on.”

She added that these flowers can be a great substitute for those that are easily perishable and are small in size, and it will also be beneficial for farmers who can earn good money cultivating them. Six kg of seeds can yield 1,10,000 sunflowers over 1 hectare of land, within a short period of time. The soil fertility to grow them is also flexible -- red or mixed soil can be used and their growth is low-maintenance. These flowers will be priced at Rs 10-15 in urban areas.

The sunflowers can be grown in all seasons, except peak summer, Dr Uma added. The new variety is on display at Krishi Mela-2023. Scientists plan to handhold farmers grow these sunflowers using various technologies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: While the original sunflowers are magnanimous in size when compared to any other flower, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), through cross-pollination and multiple experiments, has created a new variety of sunflower called ‘Dwarf Ornamental Sunflowers’. Just as the name suggests, this variety can be used for decorations, coronations, and bouquets at different events, ceremonies, and weddings. These sunflowers have a shelf life of 7-10 days, which is a bonus compared to smaller flowers, and yield within 45-55 days. Using ornamental sunflowers can also reduce waste from flowers, as they are large and decorators can use a small number of them to get their work done. Speaking to TNIE, Dr MS Uma, Associate Director of Research, said, “Currently, some of the sub-categories are under observation and we are trying stabilization so that they can yield better. Some of them are segregating and yielding different colors such as purple, which we are working on.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She added that these flowers can be a great substitute for those that are easily perishable and are small in size, and it will also be beneficial for farmers who can earn good money cultivating them. Six kg of seeds can yield 1,10,000 sunflowers over 1 hectare of land, within a short period of time. The soil fertility to grow them is also flexible -- red or mixed soil can be used and their growth is low-maintenance. These flowers will be priced at Rs 10-15 in urban areas. The sunflowers can be grown in all seasons, except peak summer, Dr Uma added. The new variety is on display at Krishi Mela-2023. Scientists plan to handhold farmers grow these sunflowers using various technologies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp