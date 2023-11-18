Renowned astrologers awarded at first Jyotisha Ratna Puraskar event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The science of astrology got its recognition in a first-of-its-kind award ceremony, the Karnataka Jyotisha Ratna Puraskar Awards 2023 held at the Indian Institute of Science on Friday. A total of 20 renowned astrologers were presented with the awards, including Prasanna Charya S Shetty and Govinda Vedha Prakash Karunakara Reddy.

The ceremony drew guests from across fields including former Supreme Court judge Justice Nitte Santosh Hegde and actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Renowned astrologer SK Jain, who was present at the event, stressed on the importance of spirituality and astrology in modern times. “People these days have an extremely stressful life which leads them to depression, anxiety, etc. Spirituality and astrology are among the ways that help you to correct your part. I have seen its effect on my life and how it has changed for good,” said Jain.

The event organiser Prasanth Rao Pawar, said, “The event is exclusively designed for astrologists in Karnataka for their various specialisations.”

The specializations include Vastu Shastra, an ancient guide for architectural design and spatial arrangement; numerology, the study of numbers and their energetic influence on people’s lives; and Nadi Shastra, an ancient form of astrology that offers explanation and advice on influence of planets on individuals.

THE WINNERS

Dr Shree Prasannacharya S Katti

Vidhvan Shree Muguru Madhu Deekshith

Govindh Vedh Prakash

Karunakara Reddy

Dr. Pandith Arun Sharma Guruji

Dr Deepak Guruji

Dr Vikranth Guruji

Madhushree Adesh

Dr Basaveshwara Chaithanya Swamiji

Dr Vinutha Rajesh

Pradhan Thanthrik Manjunath Guruji

Dr Lokesh Guruji

Pandith M B Joshi

Pandith Mahesh

Kumar Guruji

Dr Raghavendra Mokshagundam Guruji

Shree Manjunath Bhat

Dr Vishwanath Bhagavath

Dr. E M Kotresh

Tanthrik Manjunath Guruji

Dr Bhasavaraj Guruji

