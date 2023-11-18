Renowned astrologers awarded at first Jyotisha Ratna Puraskar event
The ceremony drew guests from across fields including former Supreme Court judge Justice Nitte Santosh Hegde and actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
Published: 18th November 2023 08:50 AM | Last Updated: 18th November 2023 08:52 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The science of astrology got its recognition in a first-of-its-kind award ceremony, the Karnataka Jyotisha Ratna Puraskar Awards 2023 held at the Indian Institute of Science on Friday. A total of 20 renowned astrologers were presented with the awards, including Prasanna Charya S Shetty and Govinda Vedha Prakash Karunakara Reddy.
Renowned astrologer SK Jain, who was present at the event, stressed on the importance of spirituality and astrology in modern times. “People these days have an extremely stressful life which leads them to depression, anxiety, etc. Spirituality and astrology are among the ways that help you to correct your part. I have seen its effect on my life and how it has changed for good,” said Jain.
The event organiser Prasanth Rao Pawar, said, “The event is exclusively designed for astrologists in Karnataka for their various specialisations.”
The specializations include Vastu Shastra, an ancient guide for architectural design and spatial arrangement; numerology, the study of numbers and their energetic influence on people’s lives; and Nadi Shastra, an ancient form of astrology that offers explanation and advice on influence of planets on individuals.
THE WINNERS
Dr Shree Prasannacharya S Katti
Vidhvan Shree Muguru Madhu Deekshith
Govindh Vedh Prakash
Karunakara Reddy
Dr. Pandith Arun Sharma Guruji
Dr Deepak Guruji
Dr Vikranth Guruji
Madhushree Adesh
Dr Basaveshwara Chaithanya Swamiji
Dr Vinutha Rajesh
Pradhan Thanthrik Manjunath Guruji
Dr Lokesh Guruji
Pandith M B Joshi
Pandith Mahesh
Kumar Guruji
Dr Raghavendra Mokshagundam Guruji
Shree Manjunath Bhat
Dr Vishwanath Bhagavath
Dr. E M Kotresh
Tanthrik Manjunath Guruji
Dr Bhasavaraj Guruji