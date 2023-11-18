Shivakumar wants to do away with 20x30 sqft sites, committee says no  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday asked the Supreme Court-appointed Justice AV Chandrashekhar committee supervising the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout to consider removing the 20x30 sqft sites and replace them with sites of 30x40 sqft and 50x80 sqft dimensions. The committee ruled it out, saying the layout has already been formed and roads too laid in accordance with the sital dimensions making it impossible to alter them now.

An official, who attended the meeting Shivakumar held at the BDA office, said, “We have laid 20 ft wide roads for the 20x30 sqft sites as roads need to be according to site dimensions. If the site dimensions are changed, the roads have to be re-laid. It is not possible now as the layout has been completed. The minister agreed with us.”

The Layout, the second biggest in BDA history, has 30,000 sites, of which 15,000 will be allotted to the public. “The rest will go to landlosers as well as revenue site holders,” he added. Of them, 4,400 sites are of 20x30 sqft dimension.

The original December deadline for allotting sites is unlikely to be met.” Shivakumar, in his second meeting with senior BDA officials, asked them to explore the possibility of making BDA home buyers pay a portion of the residential project sum in advance as done by private builders. “Private developers collect at least 10% of the project cost in advance from home buyers, while BDA approaches the public only after the whole project is ready,” another official explained.

Shivakumar urged officials to take steps to sell nearly 2,500 flats that have not been sold yet and 5,000 flats under construction. “Advertisements and marketing them on the line of private builders was proposed,” he added.

