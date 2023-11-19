BBMP to bring 8 lakh properties under tax net

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken measures to augment its property tax collection and Palike officials have been instructed to find properties that are yet to be covered under the property tax net.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, according to an estimate, 7-8 lakh properties are not accounted for and those are not subject to tax. “Such properties will be traced and B Khata will be issued to them in the first place and tax will be collected,” he said.

Earlier, the Palike’s revenue officials had stated that there are 19 lakh properties in Bengaluru and taxes are being collected from about 15-16 lakh properties only. The chief commissioner directed revenue officials in all 64 sub-divisions to come up with weekly targets to collect property taxes.

As the Palike has set itself a target to collect Rs 4,690 crore property tax for the current financial year, the revenue officials will now also take up measures, to collect taxes from properties that are already under BBMP tax net.

