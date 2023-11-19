BBMP Commissioner Tushar to babus: Make ‘Bengaluru Habba’ a hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to provide all kinds of cooperation in their respective zones of the corporation for the ‘Bengaluru Habba’ due next month, on behalf of the Unboxing Bengaluru Foundation, across the city.

Addressing a virtual meeting regarding the same on Saturday, Girinath said that to build on the brand of Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Habba is being celebrated in December, and the corporation should offer the required cooperation. In this regard, respective zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners have been instructed to take appropriate measures.

Important places like junctions, flyovers, parks, and markets will be identified. Girinath also directed that heightened cleanliness be maintained at all these places, further suggesting that electric lighting over heritage buildings and important government offices be arranged.

V Ravichander, Director of Bengaluru Habba, said the ‘Unboxing BLR festival’ is being celebrated from December 1 to 11 by the Unboxing Bengaluru Foundation, and is divided into 12 categories. He said scenes related to the festival will be shot, and citizens can avail details about the festival on https://habba.unboxingblr.com/ and may register.

