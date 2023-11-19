Bengaluru: 21-yr-old woman dies by suicide while on video call with hubby

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disappointed after an argument with her husband, for not being with her on Deepavali day, a 21-yr-old woman reportedly died by suicide, while on a video call with him. It was later revealed in the postmortem report that the woman was pregnant when she committed suicide. The deceased has been identified as R Devika, a resident of Bharathinagar.

She was on a video call with her husband who was at his mother’s house, and refused to go home to her. She hanged herself during a heated argument, and her husband rushed home to find her dead.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, in Devanahalli sub-division police limits, where the deceased’s brother, R Darshan, filed a complaint against his brother in law, Umesh. In his complaint, Darshan stated that his sister committed suicide as she was unable to bear her husband’s harassment.

Speaking to TNSE, Darshan said, “Instead of stopping my sister from committing suicide, Umesh watched her dying, live.

Only after she had hanged herself did he go to check if she had died, and later informed the family. The postmortem report stated that she was pregnant. It was a love marriage and she had married without our consent. After the wedding, they were fine for some time. Then he started suspecting her fidelity,” he added.

A case of abetment to suicide under IPC section 306 has been registered, and the suspect has been arrested.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

