Rocket firecracker lit by Bengaluru man lands on 10-year-old's private parts, the boy's mother who questioned was punched in the face

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A complaint has been registered against a 24-yr-old man identified as Mallikarjun for allegedly injuring a 10-year-old boy by firing a rocket at his private parts. The incident took place on Tuesday, and a complaint was filed two days later.

Both, the injured and the accused are residents of Hosanagara, and a complaint was filed by the boy’s aunt. The boy informed his family that the neighbour lit a rocket and ‘deliberately aimed’ it at the boy’s private parts. This resulted in heated argument and exchange of fisticuffs between both the families.

The boy’s mother went to question the accused, Mallikarjun, who then allegedly punched her in the face. He allegedly picked a fight again, and threatened them of dire consequences.

Mallikarjun filed a counter complaint against the boy’s mother, and family. In his complaint, he stated that he had not burst any crackers, and was just seeing children burst crackers. He also stated that along with him, his 18-year-old sister was also beaten up, and he had to take her for treatment.

“Complaint and counter-complaint was registered on Thursday afternoon. Statements from both the parties have been recorded. The boy is out of danger, and the boy continues to claim that Mallikarjun was the one who lit the rocket firecracker. The case is under investigation,” said an officer.

Police have asked both parties to submit medical bills to ascertain if their claims are true. Byappanahalli police have registered the complaints.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A complaint has been registered against a 24-yr-old man identified as Mallikarjun for allegedly injuring a 10-year-old boy by firing a rocket at his private parts. The incident took place on Tuesday, and a complaint was filed two days later. Both, the injured and the accused are residents of Hosanagara, and a complaint was filed by the boy’s aunt. The boy informed his family that the neighbour lit a rocket and ‘deliberately aimed’ it at the boy’s private parts. This resulted in heated argument and exchange of fisticuffs between both the families. The boy’s mother went to question the accused, Mallikarjun, who then allegedly punched her in the face. He allegedly picked a fight again, and threatened them of dire consequences. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mallikarjun filed a counter complaint against the boy’s mother, and family. In his complaint, he stated that he had not burst any crackers, and was just seeing children burst crackers. He also stated that along with him, his 18-year-old sister was also beaten up, and he had to take her for treatment. “Complaint and counter-complaint was registered on Thursday afternoon. Statements from both the parties have been recorded. The boy is out of danger, and the boy continues to claim that Mallikarjun was the one who lit the rocket firecracker. The case is under investigation,” said an officer. Police have asked both parties to submit medical bills to ascertain if their claims are true. Byappanahalli police have registered the complaints. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp