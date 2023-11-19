Wakf Board chief asks dargahs to pray for India’s victory 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With India and Australia clashing for the ICC World Cup 2023 title on Sunday, Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha directed dargah committees to hold special prayers after Friday congregations and asked priests and community members to pray for Team India’s victory.

Basha told TNIE that he has directed dargah committees like Hazrat Khawaja Bande Nawaz in Kalaburagi, Ullal Dargah in Dakshina Kannada, Ammajan Bawajan Dargah at Chintamani in Chikkaballapura, Tawwakal Mastan Shah and Yakeen Shah Dargah in Bengaluru and other dargah committees in the state to hold special prayers for India’s victory.

“I am a diehard fan of cricket and the Indian team, and to see my team win the World Cup, I have directed dargah committees to hold special prayers for divine intervention for Team India’s victory against Australia,” said Basha, adding that he has appealed to the priests to inform community members and devotees, who visit dargahs, to pray for India’s victory too.

Mohammed Hanif Sait, president, Ammajan Bawajan Dargah Management Committee, Muragmalla, Chinthamani, said they anticipated a direction from the board chairman as the World Cup is a big event, and especially with India playing in the final.

“Till the match is over, we will regularly hold prayers,” Sait added. Moulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief priest of Jamia Masjid at City Market said he has sent out a message to masjids across Bengaluru to pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team.

