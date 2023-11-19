World Cup final: Live screening at district stadiums across Karnataka

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In an exciting move for cricket enthusiasts, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports is gearing up to broadcast the heart-pounding final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The clash between India and Australia will be beamed live to district stadiums across the state this Sunday, offering a front-row experience for the general public, students in department-run hostels, and sports enthusiasts.

The battleground for this thrilling encounter is set in Ahmedabad, promising an unforgettable spectacle. LED screens will be strategically installed at the district stadium, following a directive from the commissioner of the department to all assistant directors in the district offices of the department.

The department, in collaboration with MC&A, will ensure the necessary facilities for the live telecast. Manjunathswamy MT, assistant director of the department, informed The New Sunday Express that seating arrangements and drinking water provisions will be available at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga.

The police department has been requested to provide adequate security throughout the duration of the match. However, sources within the department revealed that the last-minute directive to arrange for LED screens has presented a significant challenge in some parts of the state.

“Many clubs have already pre-booked LED screens from suppliers, making it exceedingly difficult for us to secure them. Nevertheless, we have managed to procure a sizable LED screen,” said a department source. India has won the Cricket World Cup twice, once in 1983 and then in 2011. India finished as runners-up in 2003. On the other hand, Australia won five ODI Cricket World Cups - 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015. Sunday’s final match is expected to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing giants.

