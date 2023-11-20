‘In 2023, it’s more relevant than ever’

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From critically-acclaimed films like Lifeu Ishtene and Pancharangi to experimental films like Lucia and U-Turn, actor-filmmaker Pawan Kumar has always pushed the boundaries of mainstream Indian cinema. Hence, it’s no surprise that like many veterans to have left an indelible mark on the industry over the years, Kumar too comes from a strong background in theatre. Next month, the 41-year-old is returning to his roots after a hiatus of nearly five years, performing a solo play that he originally wrote two decades ago.

A psychological drama blended with comedy, The Final Rehearsal, was the very first piece of writing that Pawan Kumar did professionally. “At 19-years-old, I decided I would quit engineering and pursue theatre. I found it very inspiring and thought it was my calling. I was very passionate about wanting to perform on stage. And it pushed me into wanting to develop something of my own. It started with me writing a short monologue, which over time kept on increasing in length. Finally, I wrote a 20-25 minute monologue with a character and I thought I could showcase to people that I can perform; and hopefully convince someone to cast me,” shares Kumar.

The 60-minute long one-man show follows a struggling actor, who’s seeking validation of his talents within a competitive and judgemental world. “He’s someone who’s constantly working, struggling, and going crazy in the process, while desperately seeking validation and acceptance. I was probably in that zone when I wrote the piece, based on my calling to be on stage,” Kumar adds.

Despite his impressive list of works in cinema, Kumar wasn’t originally into filmmaking. Rather, it was the theatre where he found his calling. “I was never really interested in filmmaking, because I had no awareness of world cinema. Bollywood and commercial cinema was the only form that I had been exposed to as a child. And that didn’t excite me; rather it was theatre that I was more artistically inclined towards. I used to take part in plays in school and college. But since our education system doesn’t provide any kind of training in the form, I would desperately seek out any such things,” he shares.

As luck would have it, he auditioned for the Tespo Youth Theatre Festival, with his early draft of The Final Rehearsal. “When I performed the piece at the audition, I got positive feedback from a veteran theatre artist from a Mumbai-based theatre group. I was told that the piece had potential and I should consider extending it to 40 minutes. It was encouraging and showed me that I’m capable of writing. I then went on to win the award at the festival,” Kumar says, adding “It’s been 21 years since I originally performed it. And over time, it kept on growing in length, based on my life experiences. In a way, the play has grown with me.”

Ahead of his return to the stage, Kumar believes the piece has never been more relevant since the time he originally wrote it. “I feel blessed to have had the idea way back then because, in 2023, it’s more relevant than ever. These days, the proliferation of social media and the accessibility of smartphones has turned everyone into actors, desperately chasing validation; everyone’s seeking acceptance, just like an actor would. So I’m quite curious to see how the play resonates now,” he shares, adding “Twenty years ago, people might have seen the play from an outside perspective, while not relating to it. But now, there’s much more relatability.”

(The Final Rehearsal will be staged on Dec 14, 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets priced at Rs 300)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: From critically-acclaimed films like Lifeu Ishtene and Pancharangi to experimental films like Lucia and U-Turn, actor-filmmaker Pawan Kumar has always pushed the boundaries of mainstream Indian cinema. Hence, it’s no surprise that like many veterans to have left an indelible mark on the industry over the years, Kumar too comes from a strong background in theatre. Next month, the 41-year-old is returning to his roots after a hiatus of nearly five years, performing a solo play that he originally wrote two decades ago. A psychological drama blended with comedy, The Final Rehearsal, was the very first piece of writing that Pawan Kumar did professionally. “At 19-years-old, I decided I would quit engineering and pursue theatre. I found it very inspiring and thought it was my calling. I was very passionate about wanting to perform on stage. And it pushed me into wanting to develop something of my own. It started with me writing a short monologue, which over time kept on increasing in length. Finally, I wrote a 20-25 minute monologue with a character and I thought I could showcase to people that I can perform; and hopefully convince someone to cast me,” shares Kumar. The 60-minute long one-man show follows a struggling actor, who’s seeking validation of his talents within a competitive and judgemental world. “He’s someone who’s constantly working, struggling, and going crazy in the process, while desperately seeking validation and acceptance. I was probably in that zone when I wrote the piece, based on my calling to be on stage,” Kumar adds. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite his impressive list of works in cinema, Kumar wasn’t originally into filmmaking. Rather, it was the theatre where he found his calling. “I was never really interested in filmmaking, because I had no awareness of world cinema. Bollywood and commercial cinema was the only form that I had been exposed to as a child. And that didn’t excite me; rather it was theatre that I was more artistically inclined towards. I used to take part in plays in school and college. But since our education system doesn’t provide any kind of training in the form, I would desperately seek out any such things,” he shares. As luck would have it, he auditioned for the Tespo Youth Theatre Festival, with his early draft of The Final Rehearsal. “When I performed the piece at the audition, I got positive feedback from a veteran theatre artist from a Mumbai-based theatre group. I was told that the piece had potential and I should consider extending it to 40 minutes. It was encouraging and showed me that I’m capable of writing. I then went on to win the award at the festival,” Kumar says, adding “It’s been 21 years since I originally performed it. And over time, it kept on growing in length, based on my life experiences. In a way, the play has grown with me.” Ahead of his return to the stage, Kumar believes the piece has never been more relevant since the time he originally wrote it. “I feel blessed to have had the idea way back then because, in 2023, it’s more relevant than ever. These days, the proliferation of social media and the accessibility of smartphones has turned everyone into actors, desperately chasing validation; everyone’s seeking acceptance, just like an actor would. So I’m quite curious to see how the play resonates now,” he shares, adding “Twenty years ago, people might have seen the play from an outside perspective, while not relating to it. But now, there’s much more relatability.” (The Final Rehearsal will be staged on Dec 14, 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets priced at Rs 300) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp